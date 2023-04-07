LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The entrance to Stonebridge Elementary School is a hot topic right now. The campus opened last year, but the intersection is missing something that nearby residents say is desperately needed.

“We don’t need any crosses and wreaths on that intersection. We need help. We’ve almost been hit head on twice and many other neighbors, as well,” said Cheri Cribbet who lives nearby.

For nearly a year the City of Loxley and the Alabama Department of Transportation have searched for funding, wanting to install a new traffic light at the intersection of Bedrock Blvd. and Highway 31 to make it safer for drivers .

“When this project was originally bid out it was close to a million dollars, about $900,000 to get done. But, that’s because it included a lot of street lighting and then it was rebid, redesigned, the lighting was taken out of it and that’s brought it down to about $460,000,” said ALDOT spokesman, James Gordon.

With costs much lower than before, ALDOT expects work to begin on a new traffic light by mid-April. It’ll take at least two months before it’s switched on and right now some of the parts are still being delivered.

“There’s been a 6 month delay on a lot of the equipment, but fortunately for this project that equipment is arriving now, daily,” Gordon explained.

The project is funded by the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program. It’s money set aside from state gas tax revenue that’s awarded for local transportation projects. ALDOT says $49,630 of allocated funds should be leftover once the traffic light project is completed. The City of Loxley will use those funds to add sidewalks and crosswalks later in the year.

“The importance of the project really is the growth in the area. We know that Highway 31 and all of the subdivisions in the area have added to the traffic. There have been some accidents here. There have been some issues. Traffic studies determine whether or not a signal is necessary and that has come through and it shows that it is necessary,” he said.

ALDOT says any street lighting on Bedrock Blvd will have to come from City of Loxley funding, if they decide to add that in the future.



