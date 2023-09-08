PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG)– Perdido Key local Josh Brown is the creator and producer of Beachbilly Lifestyle and show, bringing his Louisiana country side to the Gulf Coast.

“It’s really just a playoff of hillbilly’s, beachbilly lifestyle is all about celebrating the country life here at the beach, there are a lot of people throughout the southeast who come to Perdido Key, Pensacola, this whole area and they love the both worlds, the country life and the beach life,” Brown said.

Brown said when he moved to Perdido Key when he was 18 years old, he noticed there was obviously a large beach lifestyle as the Gulf became his backyard, but he also wanted to bring his country boy side to the beach along with his wife and kids.

“My wife was like well let’s just take this journey together, so we did. We bought a couple of acres close to the beach and started raising chickens, growing vegetables, and I had a gentleman that I know that came out and helped me clear the land and he said, ‘man, y’all living like a bunch of hillbillys at the beach’ and I go, hillbilly’s at the beach, I like that,” Brown said.

Brown is well known around town, spending a lot of time here at the Perdido Sports Bar and Restaurant. Brown sayid he was sitting at the bar one day when he came up with the idea of doing a show on his lifestyle as half hillbilly, half beach-goer. The show currently has one season with eight episodes, giving viewers the inside scoop in the day in the life as a beachbilly in Perdido Key, Florida.

“The show, we had a little local show on our YouTube and it was just a way to promote the lifestyle, to show people how to grow tomatoes here in Florida in the sandy soil we have and just our journey raising chickens and living this lifestyle,” Brown said.

Brown has made a staple in Perdido Key with merchandise in various souvenir shops and being the face of the show. Brown says his mission is to let everyone know that even when you feel out of place, there is always a spot for you and a community to support and back you up.

“Beachbilly lifestyle is a community brand, it is a Perdido Key community brand and if it wasn’t for this community here in Perdido Key, I’d probably be cutting grass or doing something different. But I am so humble and appreciative of how this community has just kind of supported us, sharing all our stuff, every time we come out with a new shirt they buy it, and they have supported us from day one,” Brown said.