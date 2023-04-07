LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County’s newest city may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of industrial giants, but one look around the industrial park just off Highway 59 North of I-10 and it seems to be the perfect location. Rightly so, according to the Executive Director of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance Lee Lawson. “In between Mobile, Pensacola, Tallahassee, New Orleans, Houston, Jacksonville, the dead center of the I-10 Gulf Coast corridor.”

Imperial Dade was one of the first to strike gold here twenty years ago. “It’s the largest food service, jan/san disposable company in the United States,” says general manager Craig Huey. “Well, basically now, all of North America.”

Last year Dade expanded into a 220-thousand-square-foot distribution hub. Inside the walls and all the way up to the 35-foot ceilings there is something you probably use every day.

“There’s a pretty good chance, yes ma’am,” says Huey. “Anything disposable, printed items, as well as vacuums, mats anything used to clean.”

Huey is the man in charge of making sure it all runs smoothly.

“Inbound freight coming in, restocking, restocking primary levels for picking order selections for the evening time. The day shift is 100 percent restocking function, night shift is actual outgoing, outbound freight. So we put 30 trucks on the road each and every day out of this facility.”

The newest tenant, Home Depot, which will set up shop next door to Dade, ALDI’S 500 thousand square foot distribution center and regional headquarters opened earlier this year. The park seems to be filling up fast but, there is, even more, to come according to Lawson.

“The land behind of you, the land north of you, the land south of you, all has investors and other tenants looking at it and we are ripe with activity and opportunity right now.”

A business-friendly environment that makes for a great recipe for success.