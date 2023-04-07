LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Long before the Baldwin Beach Express was built, Highway 59 was the main route south to Baldwin County beaches. Since 1984, that’s brought customers from out of state to a well-known market in Loxley

“My dad said there’s a lot of people going to the beach and that maybe I should try it. He was right,” said owner Greg Burris.

The building hasn’t always been there, though. The family-owned Burris Farm Market started small, serving as a local fruit stand for those passing through.

“When we first started we had little light bulbs on strings to turn them on and off and we’d come in the next morning and somebody had stopped after we had closed and there’d be a $5 bill tied to the string,” he explained.

A lot has changed. Nowadays, Greg Burris grows 22 different crops for the market at his farm in Belforest. The rest are ordered and brought in. He says for years his locally-grown strawberries have been the best seller, but last year freezing temperatures killed more than he was able to save. This year he’s making up for the loss with other items he’ll pick soon.

“We’re about three or four weeks from picking peaches. We have a fair peach crop this year. Strawberries weren’t good this year. I’m trying to make up for it by planting more tomatoes,” said Burris.

He says the changing weather in Baldwin County has been tough to predict, not just on the farm. Hurricanes, including Ivan and Sally, have created costly problems at the market, too.

“60 foot of this roof got blown away during Ivan,” he continued.

Despite the ups and downs, Burris says he’s grateful to still farm and run a successful business with the help of his staff.

“We have people come by here who worked for us 30 years ago and they introduce their families to us. People are willing to stop here for some reason, more-so than other places. It’s just in the right spot,” Burris added.