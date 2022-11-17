BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Some of the biggest businesses in the U.S. rely on Provalus, a Brewton, Ala. IT support company.

“Most of them are clients you would have heard of. AT&T, Verizon. Chick-fil-A is one of our fastest growing clients,” said VP of Operations, Will Ruzic. More than 200 people are working in high tech positions.

“We do a lot of cyber security work, a lot of minor coding, software development, identity and access management for primarily Fortune 500 clients,” Ruzic explained.

But not everyone hired has previous IT experience. Ruzic says the company trains people to get a foot in the door and to climb their career ladder.

“We want to show them what an IT career looks like. Invest in them from the very beginning in that training and then we develop what a career path looks like all the way through IT,” he said.

A day at the office can be different at Provalus, too. Instead of the stairs or elevator, employees can literally slide down to the main floor. There’s an arcade room and a dedicated “swap shop” for employees to trade clothing, shoes and other household items, too.

“It’s all about culture. We drive our mission home in our employees. We want them to have that same sense of giving back and so when they come on board it’s about developing that culture and helping them understand what it means not to just have a career, but to be able to put yourself in a position to be able to give back to your community,” said Ruzic.

The massive 55,000-square foot building is transforming downtown Brewton.

“We build beautiful centers because we want employees to be excited about coming to work for us,” he continued.

Over the next few years, an outdoor courtyard is planned, with cooking areas, benches, and extended WiFi. As business grows, Provalus plans to hire more folks in Brewton.