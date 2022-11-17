BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — In every corner of town, you can see plants, flowers, and lots of little details the city adds to beautify Brewton. It’s part of a program called America in Bloom. It’s also a competition.

There’s been a storm in Brewton — a floral storm — and it’s been going on since 2014 when the city joined the America in Bloom competition.

“It’s set up as a competition but it’s really to help you grow your community and make a vital, thriving area that would be attractive to both the business and the people who want to move to your area,” said Connie Baggett who works for the City of Brewton.

But it’s not just flowers that has Brewton in the spotlight of the America in Bloom competition.

“We’ve been able to win national awards for our flowers, vitality, and quality of life issues,” she said.

It runs the whole gamut of things that impact that quality of life, from beauty to nature, to festivals and concerts.

“Probably one of the biggest festivals in the state is the Alabama Blueberry Festival and that all takes place in this park behind me,” said Steve Layton, who is the manager of the public lands for the city.

Layton says while many towns struggle to create greenspace like Jennings Park, Brewton has embraced and improved what was already here.

“Brewton is a city of parks,” he said. “Just up the road and connected to this park through a boardwalk trail is O’Bannon Park which has a horse arena and access to the creek for kayaking.”

And that’s not all. Just catch this town during the holidays.

“When it gets close to Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Layton says, “This park will turn to nothing but lights, and all of downtown Brewton will be lit up.”

The effort is helping to attract new people to Brewton as well. This town that was built on timber is now embracing technology as new industry with the addition of tech firm Provalus.

“Provalus told us many times they selected our town over a lot of others absolutely because of the way our town looked,” said Baggett.

Layton added, “We’re starting to get more people to come to Brewton from states we never thought of. We’ve got people coming here from Utah and I’m like how in the world did you find Brewton–and it’s because of the posts we do on social media.”

Or perhaps they’re on their way to the beach and decide to stay. And that’s another plus—Brewton is just enough off the beaten path—beautiful Alabama or Florida beaches are only an hour away–and so is the traffic congestion that you won’t find here either.

Just this year, Brewton earned yet another America in Bloom Outstanding Achievement Award for Community Involvement.