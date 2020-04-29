MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Across Alabama, families are facing tough questions about how they’ll pay bills, buy groceries and stay afloat during this unprecedented crisis. The WKRG Virtual Food & Supply Drive with the Salvation Army, is encouraging all of us to help our neighbors by donating money so The Salvation Army can provide much-needed canned food, dry goods, hygiene items, paper products, water, baby formula and diapers and wipes to families in need.

As families and individuals are quarantined, The Salvation Army is preparing food boxes. A donation, of any amount, goes a long way:

$20 Package of toilet paper for two families

$50 Hygiene kit for one family

$100 Food box for family for one week

Virtual Food & Supply Drive phone bank

Tune in to WKRG Wednesday, May 6th from 5a – Noon and again from 5p – 7p to support the drive via our virtual phone bank.

Monetary Donations

Monetary donations are being accepted and will go directly to The Salvation Army so it can be used towards the purchase of food and supplies as well as the support of those in need. Click here to donate.

