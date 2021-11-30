WKRG News 5, Give 5 Ice Rink Tuesdays

Skate on Tuesdays for WKRG News 5, Give 5

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have and to share our blessings with others. This holiday season, WKRG News 5 is teaming up with Sand Dollar Lifestyle and The Wharf to help raise money for Toys for Tots.

Skate on Tuesdays for WKRG News 5, Give 5 and a $5 donation will be made in your honor for Toys for Tots from The Wharf and a matching $5 donation from Sand Dollar Lifestyles.

You can help every Tuesday from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.. The cost to skate is $15.

The Ice Skating Rink is near the Main Street Entrance under a white tent next to Sand Dollar Lifestyles.

