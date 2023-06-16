MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Moving boxes and sorting food donations is what it’s all about Friday and WKRG News 5 is lending a hand to make sure families don’t go hungry this summer.

As part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, we’re volunteering and getting the Feeding the Gulf Coast warehouse ready for the next big food distribution. Feeding the Gulf Coast relies on its partners to help make that happen.

During the day, our team in Mobile sorted 4,220 pounds of food, equivalent to 3,516 meals for the community. The Pensacola team sorted 850 pounds of food. That is equivalent to 708 meals for the community.