PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fashion shows, hair and makeup demonstrations, medical tips, cooking ideas and more — it’s all coming to the Bayview Community Center in Pensacola, “What Women Want” 2022.

Hosted by Sonshine from Magic 106.1 and Soft Rock 94.1, the event is Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. WKRG News 5 will be there, too.

Click here for more information.

The event is free. With dozens of vendors, you can find advice on fashion, travel, jewelry, finances and style.