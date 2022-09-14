MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a leader in treating, preventing and advancing cures for catastrophic pediatric disease. Joy of Life on the Gulf Coast is a nonprofit formed in 2013 to benefit St. Jude. Now WKRG News 5 is teaming up with Joy of Life to advance their mission.

Join WKRG News 5 for our Joy of Life Telethon on September 21. We will be live in newscasts throughout the day raising money to support the efforts of St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

We will update this story with more information, including how you can donate, as we get closer to the telethon.