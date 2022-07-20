Sink Your Teeth In heads over to OWA to sample the delicious food at El Diablo in Foley. Even though El Diablo has a beautiful aesthetic, they’re more than just another pretty face! Upon walking into the establishment, we were met with a very friendly staff including the Director of Operations at Sunshine Ventures; the owners of El Diablo, Nick Gigliotti. We had a great conversation about the amazing decor, but what we were both really excited to talk about was the food! Naturally, they had amazing empanadas and a crazy good burrito, but there was a special surprise waiting for us! Check out the latest episode of Sink Your Teeth In to find out what it is!