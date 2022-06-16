15 TV’s, friendly staff, great atmosphere and delicious food? Sign me up! We traveled to Navarre to get a taste of Johnny Huston’s Grill and Bar, and it was absolutely worth the trip. Upon our arrival, we were met by the manager of Johnny Huston’s, Teddy Z.! Teddy was kind enough to tell us about the cool history of Johnny Huston’s; how the restaurant is actually a converted auto garage, and how the soul of the establishment was the grandfather of the current ownership. Teddy was really adamant that I try their burgers since they had won best burger in 2019, but never returned to defend their championship, so I listened to him and went for the 50/50 burger that was topped with pulled pork, bacon, cheese and BBQ sauce. He also suggested that I got the chorizo queso, which was chorizo sausage, fresh melted queso and fresh cooked tortilla chips. Check out the latest episode of Sink Your Teeth In to see how delicious it was!