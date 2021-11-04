Wreaths Across America telethon on WKRG

(WKRG) — To remember, honor and teach about America’s military veterans. That’s the mission of Wreaths Across America.

This year, as we approach Veterans’ Day, WKRG News 5 is partnering with Wreaths Across America to raise money to purchase remembrance wreaths that will be placed on the graves of Gulf Coast veterans.

On Nov. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., guests from Wreaths Across America will join the WKRG News 5 team to talk about the organization’s mission and all the compelling work they do across the Gulf Coast.

You can help honor our nation’s veterans. Contribute at wreathsacrossamerica.org/telethon or by calling 1-833-396-1351.

Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 18 this year. That’s the day volunteers will lay wreathes on veterans’ graves, thanks to your support.

