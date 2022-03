MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A World War II veteran finally received his medals from the Second World War almost 77 years after the war ended.

Robert Andry served in the 761st Tank Battalion as a tank crewman in General George Patton’s Third Army. Andry was injured during the war after an enemy shell hit his tank. The Purple Heart was among the medals he received.

Lower Alabama Congressman Jerry Carl arranged for Andry to finally receive his medals.