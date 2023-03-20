MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — They don’t always get the recognition they deserve in supporting veterans along the Gulf Coast. And they aren’t asking for it. That’s why WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales and Photojournalist Jason Garcia had to ambush one group who regularly makes decisions that support veterans.

We did it initially to surprise and recognize two commissioners, Spanish Fort Dentist and Navy and Vietnam War veteran Dr. Barry Booth, and Retired Army Colonel and Vietnam veteran Pat Downing. Over the past many years, both have made significant strides in advocating for veterans here along the Gulf Coast.

Among their many achievements, both were core members of Honor Flight South Alabama, a program that took almost a thousand Gulf Coast World War Two Veterans to see their memorial in Washington D. C. Dr. Booth always likes to share the credit.



“When you have a group like Col. Downing, Cmdr. Reihm, Ms. Coley and Col. New–all of us know our part,” said Booth during WKRG’s hour-long documentary about Honor Flight South Alabama back in 2011.



Downing said of the program, “We run it like a military operation and I’m sure other Honor Flights do it the same way.”



Dr. Booth donated the land for the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery–Col. Downing serves on the board. Col. Downing also serves on the state board of Veterans Affairs.



The list of involvement of these advocates on behalf of veterans is long and honorable. But getting them to talk about themselves is not that easy—so I asked them to talk about each other. Col. Downing said he met Dr. Booth at an event 25 years ago.



“And Barry was the emcee. And I went over and shook his hand and said you did a great job and we’ve been friends ever since—and I tell people this for a veteran, he’ll give a veteran the shirt off his back,” said Downing.



Dr. Booth added, “Well, it’s a privilege to be with him all the time. He’s got a lot of great ideas and certainly puts veterans at the top of the list.”



We’re proud to be able to name Dr. Barry Booth and Col. Pat Downing as our Serving Those Who Serve heroes.



But since we’re here, we also left an award to recognize the tireless service of all of the Battleship Commissioners. The decisions they make while governing the operations of Battleship Park always have veterans and their stories top of mind.

Our thanks to chairman Terry Ankerson and General Janet Cobb for letting us crash the Commissioner’s meeting.



