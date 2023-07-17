BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members can take comfort in knowing their loved veterans have the best care possible here at the William F. Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette. That’s not something they hear from the staff, they hear it from the vets themselves.

Marine Corps Veteran Ervin Gallas told us, “You know we get to do things, they take us places. We get halfway decent food most of the time.”

Mr. Gallas can joke about the food. The Marine was once a chef at popular places like the Pillars and Heron Lakes Country Club.

Another vet, Tom Harris, was an MP in Seoul, Korea. He said, “It’s been a wonderful place, a great experience, and I’m very thankful for it.”

The vets are treated with the honor and dignity they deserve, even on their final day here.

“I just lost a good friend this morning,” Henry Burgess told us.

“Is that the gentleman across the hall?” I asked.

“Yeah.”

Burgess, a World War Two veteran, just celebrated his birthday back in May. I asked him what it felt like to be 102 years old.

“I don’t know, I’ve never been here before,” he said with a laugh.

Burgess served as an aircraft mechanic in Burma, India, and China. Before and after serving in the Army Air Corps, he was a railroad man.

“I worked for the railroad before I went in the service and then when I came back I went back to the railroad and I stayed in there for 31 years after I got back,” he said.

The Mobile native had four children, now with eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He didn’t say it but we think the secret to his long life is staying active. At William F. Green he enjoys bingo, poker, outings, and social groups–and he too has praise for the facility.

“The treatment they give you is outstanding. You couldn’t ask for a better place,” said Burgess.

And that’s why Henry Burgess is our Serving Those Who Serve hero.