Spanish Fort, Ala. (WKRG) — This past April marked ten years since the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery opened. Director Tony Ross has been there since day one—he’s set to retire this summer. Ross says early predictions were about 100 veteran burials per year.

“We surpassed that the first year. So yeah, there was a bigger need than what everybody thought,” said Ross.

In ten years there have been almost thirty-eight hundred veterans interred here. Already, crews are busy expanding for the next ten years.

Assistant Director Joe Buschell told us, “I have a lot of respect for people like Dr. Booth and Col. Downing who put all this together to begin with to get this first segment done because I know what kind of paperwork and hard work it took to get to the point we were doing a ten-year expansion.”

The cemetery is designed to last 100 years. It took a lot of lobbying of the state—and a large land donation from Dr. Barry Booth to make it happen. Dr. Booth implemented a plan–but said the idea for it belongs to another man.

“Only through the efforts of John Tyson, Sr.–he planted the seed for an adjacent facility other than the Mobile National Cemetary,” said Booth.

Col. Pat Downing added, “So this gives us a place where not only people can be buried not only close to where they live but their family members can come visit them–and I thought that was wonderful.”

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner, Retired Admiral Kent Davis says while the cemetery serves local needs, it is truly a state asset.

“It is a real asset. It is a solemn, dignified, beautiful place when you look around here as a final resting place for those who have served the country–I couldn’t be more proud of the crew here,” said Davis.

And there may be no higher service to veterans than providing a solemn and dignified remembrance—which is why Tony and Joe, their crew, and all of the people who have worked to make this place a reality our Serving Those Who Serve heroes.