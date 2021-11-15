Serving Those Who Serve: Rodrick Shoots

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When Rodrick Shoots isn’t busy serving the community as a fire captain with Mobile Fire Rescue, he’ll likely be serving someone else.

“He’s an outstanding guy,” said his Cecil Dailey. “He’s so honest and spends so much time helping other kids and other people doing everything he possibly can to help others–and just so proud of him.”

Cecil Daily should know — he’s Rodrick’s uncle. Just recently, Rodrick helped out Daily’s 91-year-old father, John Dailey, who like Rodrick, is also a military veteran. John Dailey needed a hospital bed at his home.

“I brought him a bed,” said Rodrick. “He’s 91 years old…and he needed a bed so we got him a bed and set it up.”

But that’s not all. As a firefighter trained for emergency medical service–Shoots noticed something else.

“Also he was sick — real sick, and checked on him and I told my uncle I think he may be severely dehydrated–so we took him to the hospital and brought him back and he’s doing fine now,” said Shoots.

And for that — Rodrick Shoots is the recipient of our Serving Those Who Serve Award.

If you would like to nominate someone who is doing something special for veterans, visit WKRG.com, click community and then click Serving Those Who Serve.