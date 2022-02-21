SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The remains of an Alabama soldier, killed during World War II, have now been positively identified. Private First Class Bill Morrison will now be laid to rest here on the Gulf Coast.

Lum Morrison is Bill Morrison’s oldest living relative, his nephew. Lum told us his father, Bill’s brother, rarely talked to him about the lost soldier, except to say he’d never see his brother again.

“Never coming back. Never going to see hide nor hair of him again,” Lum Morrison told us.

Morrison was killed in the Hurtgen Forest in Germany on November 8th, 1944 during fighting so fierce that his body could not be recovered or identified on the battlefield.

“His dog tags were missing, said Kristian Morrison, Lum’s daughter. “And we don’t know if maybe the Germans took them as rewards or if they were carried off by a wild animal or something like that.”

Morrison’s body remained where he fell until 1946 when it was recovered and placed in a cemetery in Belgium. Now, thanks to modern DNA analysis, the body that was identified simply as ‘X-4470 for 78 years, was positively identified as PFC Bill Morrison. Army forensic investigators compared Bill Morrison’s DNA to his nephew’s.

“Mine was a perfect match to it,” said Lum.

Even though Morrison was eligible to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, the family decided they would rather his remains be interred at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort.

“Where he would always be in a respectful place for a fallen soldier,” said Lum’s brother who is also named Bill Morrison.

Lum said, “He was born and raised in Alabama and I just figured he ought to be buried on Alabama soil.”

There are no pictures of Bill Morrison. The family does have his medals that include a Combat Infantry Badge, a Purple Heart, and a Bronze Star among them. Morrison’s remains will be interred at the veterans’ cemetery during a ceremony on March 4. We are also posthumously honoring Morrison with our Serving Those Who Serve Award.