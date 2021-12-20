26-year Navy Vet says it was where he was meant to be

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Serving Those Who Served spotlight in on Navy Veteran Earl McGallagher, a Mobile native and B.C. Rain High School graduate.

We found Earl McGallagher at his job at Northern Tool and Equipment in Mobile where he gets to do a little bit of everything. But for 26 years Gallagher served in the Navy–eventually rising to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer in Human Resources.



McGallagher was nominated by co-worker Brian Jernigan.

“Basically, I nominated him because every day he’s at work, he shows the best spirit and he’s willing to help out whenever we need it,” said Jernigan.

That goes for his managers too, who say hiring a vet like McGallagher was a no-brainer.

“He came in with a plethora of experience and I felt like he’d make a great asset to the team, and he has,” said Northern Tool’s Tony Simpson.

McGallagher says Northern Tool is a good fit for him—but he says he still has lots of memories about his Navy days which was also a good fit having served on several ships including aircraft carriers.

“I commissioned Ronald Reagan. I was on Theodore Roosevelt, the Eisenhower, and let’s go way back the Lexington,” said McGallagher.

He said the reason he loved the Navy so much was simple: being at sea.

“I would take ships when it wasn’t my turn to take a ship because I liked it so much. I loved every day of it. It was where I was meant to be and that’s why I stayed so long.”

Our salute to Earl McGallagher and his 26 years of service.