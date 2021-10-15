Save lives while you sip: American Cancer Society’s 27th Annual Vintage Affair Gala

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fine wine. Delectable food. Auctions for exclusive items, including fine art. All of this while raising money for the American Cancer Society. That’s the 27th Annual Vintage Affair Gala, coming to the Government Plaza Atrium in Mobile on Nov. 14.

You can save lives while you sip at this distinguished wine tasting event, brought to you by Lexus of Mobile. WKRG News 5 is a proud partner of the American Cancer Society, and our own Peter Albrecht will emcee the event.

Don’t miss the food, the faire, the fun and the auction. Get your tickets today.

Be sure to like the American Cancer Society Vintage Affair Gala on Facebook to get the latest details.

Exquisite cuisine provided by Clifton Morrissette. The auction will include original local art, fabulous trips, estate jewelry. Also available by raffle, a piece from featured artist Rebekah Webb.