Rep. Terri Sewell hosts Zoom job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One Alabama lawmaker is helping employers reach potential job seekers through a virtual job fair.
Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) is hosting a job fair through Zoom. Job seekers are able to head to Eventbrite, register to be part of the job fair, and receive a Zoom link.
Jobs listed are not just seasonal, Sewell said. Jobs available include major automotive and healthcare positions.
“In our automotive section we are talking about Mercedes, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota. We have industries such as healthcare looking to hire, hospitality, several of the hotels as well.”Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL)
There are also panel discussions during the two-day event. Job seekers can sign up right now by clicking this link.
