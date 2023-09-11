MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a five-month-old Australian Shepherd-mix puppy named Ruble. Ruble came in with several siblings. His owner could no longer care for the puppies. They are being called the “Money” pups, which is why his name is Ruble. He is a beautiful little puppy with mostly white fur in a few cute little black spots on his ears. He is pretty laid-back, but he likes to play! He’s going to be a lot of fun.

If you are interested in adopting Ruble, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.