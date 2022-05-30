MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a six-year-old terrier-mix name chunk. Chunk is a shy dog. He needs a quiet household preferably with just a woman. He loves to be held and is going to make a very sweet companion. He’s going to be very loyal and sweet. We love his cute underbite and deep brown eyes!

If you are interested in adopting Chunk, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.