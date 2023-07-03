MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a three-year-old Husky named Marnie. Marnie was hanging around a fire station, and a fireman brought her to the Mobile SPCA. Her leg had to be amputated because she had an old injury. She is a very calm, sweet dog. She’s very affectionate. She has the most blue, beautiful blue eyes you’ve ever seen!

If you are interested in adopting Marnie, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.