MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier mix named Princess. Princess came from a home with another dog, and the owner could not care for them. She was severely matted when she came in, but her fur has been shaved, and it’s in good shape. She is a happy girl and loves to be held! She will require regular brushing and grooming because her fur is prone to matting.

If you are interested in adopting Princess, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.