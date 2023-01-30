MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a three-year-old Rat Terrier/Chihuahua mix named Major. Major came from a home with 10 other dogs. The owner could not care for all of them, and Major did not get the proper attention that he needed. He is a sweet boy, and he’s going to make a nice pet. He would do very well with another dog! At first, he was scared when he came to Mobile SPCA but warmed up to everyone very nicely. He loves to be held!

If you are interested in adopting Major, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.