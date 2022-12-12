MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named Lila. Lila was picked up by Animal Control and had 10 puppies. All of her puppies have been adopted. She is an independent, curious girl and will make a great family pet. Terriers our mischievous little dogs that are very fun to have in your house. She is crate-trained so we believe that she is house-trained.

If you are interested in adopting Lila, click here for a link to his application. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.