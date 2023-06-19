MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a year-and-a-half-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier mix named Sylvia. Sylvia was dumped on a property with three other dogs. She is a very sweet little dog and loves to be held. She needs to be spoiled with attention.

If you are interested in adopting Sylvia, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.