MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a one-year-old terrier, all-American dog named Macaroon. Macaroon was found as a stray. When he was found, he was missing a lot of fur. Since that time, all his pretty fur has grown back in, and he is nice and soft. We love his big white spots! He gets along very well with people and other dogs. He’s going to make a wonderful family member.

If you are interested in adopting Macaroon, click here for a link to his application. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.