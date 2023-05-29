MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old, small white dog named Layla. We don’t know exactly what she is, but she sure is cute! Layla is a very friendly dog. She was found as a stray in Monroe County. She loves to be around people and loves to wag her tail.

If you are interested in adopting Layla, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.