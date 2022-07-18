MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is one and a half-year-old Border Collie-Mix named Recon. His family had a new baby and could not take care of him. He’s a very smart dog and already knows a lot of tricks. He is a people dog and wants to be around his pack! He will make a great family pet. He is house-trained.

If you are interested in adopting Recon, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.