MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is an 88-pound one-year-old Anatolian Shepherd named Nanook. He was dumped at a hunting camp and brought to the Mobile SPCA. He has a wonderful disposition and loves people. However, he definitely needs training, and since he’s such a big boy, he will need someone who is strong to adopt him. He is already learning to sit and walks well on a leash. He is treat-motivated!

If you are interested in adopting Nanook, click here for a link to her application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.