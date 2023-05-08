MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 12-week-old Rat Terrier/ Chihuahua mix named Quasar. Quasar came to the Mobile SPCA his littermates. There are only two puppies left. They were in a home where the owner could no longer care for them. Quasar is a sweet little guy and will require regular puppy training. He has a great disposition and is very happy.

If you are interested in adopting Quasar, click here for a link to her application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.