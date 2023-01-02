MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. He came to the Mobile SPCA because his owner didn’t have time for him. He is a very smart, treat-motivated dog, but he’s very hyper. He has a lot of energy. The Mobile SPCA will be looking for someone to adopt him who knows how to train a dog and has a lot of patience! He’s a very happy dog and will make a great pet once he gets some training.

If you are interested in adopting Denzy, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.