MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Dachshund-Mix named Pepperoni. Pepperoni came to the Mobile SPCA and had a litter of puppies. All of the puppies have been adopted. She is a very laid-back dog and loves to be held. She is not hyper and probably will not chew your shoes! She will make a great pet!

If you are interested in adopting Pepperoni, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.