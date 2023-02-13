MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Get ready for a wild time! Our Pet of the Week is a 12-week-old terrier mix named Lola. Lola came from the Baldwin County Animal Shelter. She has so much energy and will need regular puppy training. She would probably do really well with another dog since she likes to play so much! This is a busy, playful puppy! She is adorable!

If you are interested in adopting Lola, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.