MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the week is an eight-year-old Chihuahua/terrier mix named Paco. Paco’s owner could no longer care for him. He is the sweetest little dog, and he’s going to make a great companion. He likes to be held, sit on laps, go for rides in the car, and just be spoiled! He is a happy little boy with adorable ears.

If you are interested in adopting Paco, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.