MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a five-month-old chihuahua/rat terrier mix named Tater. Tater is absolutely adorable. He’s a very calm puppy and loves to be held. He also likes to play with his littermates. He’s going to make a great companion, and he’s small enough that you can take him everywhere you go.

If you are interested in adopting Tater, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.