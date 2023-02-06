MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a five-year-old Chihuahua mix named Errol. Errol came from the Baldwin County Animal Shelter. He is a sweet little dog. He doesn’t particularly like bigger dogs, but that makes sense because he’s only 9 pounds! He loves people and he’s going to make a great pet.

If you are interested in adopting Errol, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.