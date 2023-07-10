MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier-mix named Melba. Melba was found as a stray and was very thin when she was brought to the Mobile SPCA. She had a litter of puppies, and they have all gone on transport. She has a wonderful disposition and loves people and other dogs. She likes to play, yet she loves to snuggle! She will make a great family member.

If you are interested in adopting Melba, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.