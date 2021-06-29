Pet of the Week: “Yeti” will turn heads

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a Terrier/Golden Retriever-mix, we think! His name is Yeti, and he is six months old. Whatever he is, he’s adorable, and his fur is a gorgeous color! He and his siblings were found in the woods. He is a little bit shy, but he is going to come out of his shell and be social. He loves to play with other dogs!

If you are interested in adopting Yeti, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.