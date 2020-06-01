Pet of the Week: Yellow lab will make a loyal pet

MOBILE , Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet the Week is a handsome guy!

He is up for adoption at the Mobile SPCA. His name is Chester, and he is a two-year-old yellow lab. He was found wandering out in the county. He is a very loyal dog and loves people. Just know if you adopt him, you are going to need to spend a lot of time with him because he wants to be with his person! He also is going to need some training. Labs are smart, and he will learn quickly. He also is crate-trained, which means he may very well be house-trained.

The Mobile SPCA recommends you fill out an application online first. Also, due to coronavirus, they ask that you make an appointment before coming to meet Chester.

Here is a link to Chester’s online application.

