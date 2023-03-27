Mobile, Ala (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier-mix named Wilber . Wilber’s owner could no longer take care of him. He is a happy dog with bright eyes and a waggy tail! He absolutely loves people!

He’s going to make a great pet. Keep in mind that terriers are curious little dogs, and he would love to sniff around your fenced-in yard.

If you are interested in adopting Wilber, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.