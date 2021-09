MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old Chihuahua named Tamale. His owner could not care for him because she was working 12 hours a day, and he was in a crate. He loves to be held. He has big brown eyes and cute little ears. He is the perfect size to transport wherever you go!

If you are interested in adopting Tamale, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.