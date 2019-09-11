Pet of the Week: Two-year-old Yorkie up for adoption

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the week is a two-year-old Yorkie named Zoey. Her owner had to work too much and was crating her for 12 to 14 hours a day. That was difficult on the dog. She is a happy, spirited a little gal and will make a great pet. Just keep in mind she has energy and needs some exercise. Yorkies have almost human-like fur and require brushing. She is going to be gorgeous when her fur grows out! We want to see pictures of her in a few months!

If you are interested in adopting Zoey, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!