MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Our Pet of the Week is a 4-5-year-old terrier Chihuahua-mix named Tinker. Tinker came from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. He has obviously been in a home because he likes to be held. He is small and easy to transport. He is longing to be in a family, and he hopes that you will choose him. He is going to be a calm pet.

If you are interested in adopting Tinker, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

