Pet of the Week: Trixie is calm and lively! A perfect mix!

Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier mix named Trixie. She is the sweetest thing! She actually looks a little bit older because she has white fur around her mouth, but she’s only two and has plenty of energy. She came from the Baldwin County animal shelter with nine puppies. All of them of been adopted. She is going to make a great lapdog and has a very calm, but lively disposition. A great combination!

If you are interested in adopting Trixie, put in an application here. Remember, the Mobile SPCA is closed on Mondays.