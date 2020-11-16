Pet of the Week: Timid Yorkie puppy needs to be spoiled

Our Pet of the Week is an 11-month-old Yorkie-mix named Daisy. Daisy’s owner could not care for her. She would do best in a home with older children rather than small ones because she is a little bit nervous. We think she’s going to calm down when she gets in a home. She has a delightful disposition and needs to be spoiled! We could see her all dressed up with a bow in her hair!

If you are interested in adopting Daisy, click here. Remember, adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

